Winston-Salem Rallies past Renegades

May 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem, N.C. - The Hudson Valley Renegades suffered their third walk-off loss of the season on Saturday night, as the Winston-Salem Dash stormed from behind for a 5-4 win at Truist Stadium.

The Renegades took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Roc Riggio was hit by a pitch and scored on an RBI double by Jace Avina. They added a run in the second when Josh Moylan tripled and scored on a wild pitch.

Brendan Jones led off the top of the third with a towering solo home run to right, his fourth of the season, to put Hudson Valley in front 3-0. Jones finished the night 2-for-5 with a run scored, a home run, and an RBI.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz turned in a stellar outing, tossing 6.1 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out four.

Hudson Valley added another run in the top of the fifth on a Jackson Castillo RBI single, scoring Coby Morales to extend the lead to 4-0.

Tony Rossi and Jayvien Sandridge combined for 1.2 scoreless innings behind Rodriguez-Cruz, as the Renegades took their shutout bid into the ninth.

Chris Kean allowed a single to Jackson Appel, walked Wes Kath and allowed a three-run home run to Jordan Sprinkle to cut the lead down to 4-3. It was the first runs scored by Winston-Salem in 16.0 innings.

Sammy Zavala followed with a double and Cole McConnell singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. After Kean (2-1) struck out Jeral Perez for the first out of the inning, Tyrone Yulie entered and allowed a two-run walk-off double to Braden Montgomery to win it for the Dash.

The Renegades and Dash finish their series on Sunday night at Truist Stadium with Hudson Valley needing a win to secure a series split. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen live and see station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 2.14) takes the mound for the Renegades while RHP Tanner McDougal (0-3, 4.33) toes the slab for the Dash.

