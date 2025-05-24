Hot Rods Game Notes

May 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Friday Fireworks.... The Hot Rods battled back in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Greenville Drive. Bowling Green got out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second thanks to a Jhon Diaz solo blast, but the Drive responded with three runs in the fourth and fifth courtesy of Brooks Brannon's solo home run and RBI double, making it 3-1. Bowling Green plated one run in the sixth and a pair of scores in the seventh to regain the lead before Greenville evened things back up at 4-4 in the eighth. Diaz then struck for his second long ball of the game, putting the Hot Rods in front for good, 5-4.

Home is Where the Homers are.... Nobody has enjoyed the two-week homestand more than Hot Rods outfielder Jhon Diaz. He is 9-for-22 (.409) in that span, with four homers, a triple, six RBIs and nine runs scored. He has recorded a hit in all but one of his seven games played and has now swatted five of his six home runs on the season at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The On Base King... Noah Myers has become an offensive weapon this season for the Hot Rods. Over 34 games, Myers leads the team with a .327 average and a .500 on-base percentage which leads all of the Minor Leagues. A big factor in this has been Myers ability to works walks, accumulating 35 this season which ranks him tied for second in the SAL.

Righting the Ship.... The Rays No. 12 ranked prospect Gary Gill Hill will step on the bump for the ninth time this season. The last three starts for the righty have not gone his way, posting an 0-3 record with a 8.16 ERA in 14.1 innings of work. He will get a chance today to reset the clock to his first start of the year against the Drive where he spun 4.0 innings of one run ball that saw him fan four hitters and surrender only one free pass.







