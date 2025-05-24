Santana Slugs First Professional Homer, Hot Rods Fall 8-4

May 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Adrian Santana clubbed his first professional home run as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-21) fell to the Greenville Drive (20-24) on Saturday, 8-4 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greenville struck in the top of the first against Hot Rods starter Gary Gill Hill. Franklin Arias singled and swiped second, putting a runner in scoring position. Nelly Taylor walked, and Antonio Anderson singled to load the bases. A passed ball allowed Arias to score and with runners on second and third a wild pitch by Gill Hill plated Taylor. Miguel Bleis walked and stole second and Brooks Brannon slashed a single plating both runners, making it a 4-0 Drive lead.

The Drive added onto their lead in the top of the second, still facing Gill Hill. Arias singled and stole second, putting a runner in scoring position. Taylor slashed a single, scoring Arias, pushing the lead, 5-0.

Greenville added a pair of runs in the top of the third against Gill Hill. Anderson walked and Bleis socked a two-run shot, making it 7-0.

Bowling Green plated a run in the bottom of the fifth against Drive reliever Max Carlson. Blake Robertson walked and advanced to second on a Carlos Colmenarez single. Adrian Santana grounded into a fielder's choice at second, putting runners at the corners. Emilien Pitre singled, scoring Robertson from third, cutting down the Drive lead, 7-1.

The Drive scored another run in the top of the seventh against Hot rods reliever Drew Dowd. Arias reached on a fielder's choice and moved over on a Yophery Rodriguez single. Taylor roped a single, scoring Arias, pushing the lead to 8-1.

The Hot Rods made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh facing Drive reliever Zach Fogell. Robertson and Colmenarez were hit by pitches, putting runners on first and second. Santana crushed a three-run home run to left, cutting the Drive lead to four. Adam Smith closed out the final 2.2 innings, finalizing the game, 8-4.

Max Carlson (2-1) picked up the victory after spinning 1.2 innings of work, allowing three hits, one run, a walk, and striking out three. Gill Hill (1-4) received the loss after tossing 5.0 innings, surrendering seven hits, seven runs, walking three, and fanning seven. Smith (3) earned the save after tossing the final 2.2 scoreless innings of work and sitting down five.

Bowling Green and Greenville square off for the finale of a six-game series at 1:05 CDT at Bowling Green Ballpark. RHP Hayden Snelsire (1-0, 2.13) gets the start for the Hot Rods while the Drive send out RHP Juan Valera (1-1, 5.40).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.