Diaz Hammers Two Home Runs, Hot Rods Rally to 5-4 Victory

May 23, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jhon Diaz mashed two home runs helping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (23-20) down the Greenville Drive (19-24), on Friday, 5-4 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the second facing Drive starter Payton Tolle. Diaz smacked a solo home run to right, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 1-0.

The Drive knotted things up in the top of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Brooks Brannon rocked a solo home run to right, tying the game, 1-1.

Greenville took the lead in the top of the fifth against Edwards. Albert Feliz and moved to second on a Nelly Taylor ground out. Antonio Anderson singled, putting runners at the corners. Brannon slashed a double, clearing the bases giving the Drive the lead, 3-1.

The Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the sixth facing Drive reliever Darvin Garcia. Mac Horvath reached on a fielder's choice, stole second, and advanced to third on an errant throw from Brannon. Horvath crossed home on a wild pitch by Garcia, cutting into the lead, 3-2.

Bowling Green charged ahead in the bottom of the seventh facing Drive reliever, Cooper Adams. Carlos Colmenarez doubled and crossed home on a single by Aidan Smith leading to a throwing error by Anderson. Later in the inning Noah Myers slashed an RBI single scoring Smith, giving the Hot Rods the lead, 4-3.

The Drive tied things back up in the top of the eighth inning with Hot Rods reliever Gerlin Rosario on the bump. Miguel Bleis reached on a fielding error, Brannon singled, and Justin Reimer walked to load the bases. Andy Lugo floated a sacrifice fly to center against Chris Villaman to bring home a run, evening the score at 4-4.

The Hot Rods surged back ahead in the bottom of the eighth still facing Adams. Diaz crushed a solo shot to right field, putting Bowling Green out in front, 5-4. Villaman shut down the Drive order in the top of the ninth, finalizing the contest, 5-4.

Villaman (6-0) earned the victory after spinning a scoreless 1.2 innings of work, surrendering one hit and fanning two. Adams (1-3) received the loss after tossing 2.2 innings, allowing four hits, surrendering three runs (two earned) and fanning five.

Bowling Green and Greenville face off tomorrow for the penultimate game of a six-game series at 6:35 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. RHP Gary Gill Hill (1-3, 4.02) gets the start for the Hot Rods while LHP Brandon Clarke (0-1, 3.60) takes the mound for the Drive.

