Hot Rods Game Notes
May 22, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Double Trouble.... The Hot Rods squared off for their second doubleheader of the two-week homestand against the Greenville Drive on Wednesday. Bowling Green took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, before the Drive scored five unanswered runs which proved to be enough in a 5-2 Greenville victory. In game two the Hot Rods turned the tables, jumping out to 1-0 lead again in the first and backing it up with two more runs, along with 4.0 shutout innings from Garrett Gainey to win the nightcap, 3-1.
Pitre Power.... The Tampa Bay Rays 2024 second round pick, Emilien Pitre, has torn up the Greenville Drive to start 2025. To begin the series, he is 3-for-6 with a homerun, double, two RBIs and a run. This brings his 2025 total against the Drive to 7-for-17 with two home runs, a double, and six RBIs over a five-game span.
May is for Mac.... Mac Horvath has been lighting up the SAL in the month of May, going 17-for-58 (.293). Over 17 games, Horvath has cranked six home runs and piled on 20 RBIs while adding 13 runs for the Hot Rods.
Six is the Magic Number.... RHP Marcus Johnson has been a figure of consistency on the hill for the Hot Rods in May. In his three starts he has delt 6.0 innings in each, fanning 15 batters in that span while recording no walks.
