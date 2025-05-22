Senga Bobblehead, Fireworks, Eastern European Day Highlight Cyclones Six-Game Homestand

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones return home to Maimonides Park on Tuesday, May 27, to open up a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Among the highlights of the six-game homestand are a BOGO Tuesday, a Fri-Yay at the ballpark, Postgame Fireworks, the Backyard Bash, and a Kodai Senga Ghost Fork bobbleheader giveaway on Saturday, Eastern European Day and a cross-body bag giveaway on Sunday.

Brooklyn will open up the six-game series on Tuesday with a BOGO Tuesday. Every Tuesday home game, fans can buy one ticket and get another ticket free when buying an even number of tickets (2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, or 14). When purchasing online, fans are encouraged to click "Cyclones Buy One" on the ticket menu and, when the drop-down appears, select "Cyclones Get One Free" on every even-numbered seat. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Cyclones and IronBirds will square off in an Education Day contest. Maimonides Park will transform into a classroom, as local school children will get to experience Cyclones baseball in addition to receiving a special pre-game and in-game educational presentations. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the first pitch is slated for 11 a.m.

Thursday evening will mark Brooklyn's first Copa de la Diversión Night of the season. The Cyclones will take the field as the Brooklyn Jefes, wearing special gold and purple branded uniforms. A special ticket package can be purchased to receive one of three caps - an Edwin Díaz Puerto Rico hat, a Dominican Republic Cyclones hat, or a Mexico Cyclones hat - in addition to your game ticket. The night will also feature Brooklyn's Thursday Meal Deal. Fans can purchase a game ticket that comes with a voucher for either a hot dog or chicken tenders, plus french fries, and a soft drink or 12 oz. beer for just $25. Fans are encouraged to stick around after the final out for Everyone Runs The Bases. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Start your weekend off right on Coney Island with our Fri-Yay Drink Deal. A special ticket package provides you with a field-box ticket and two beers, seltzers, waters, or soft drinks for just $25. It will also be FDNY Night at the ballpark. We celebrate the proud men and women of the FDNY, as a $25 deal includes a free Cyclones' hat, a choice of two beverages, including soft drinks and 24 oz. domestic cans of beer and seltzers. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday, as the first 2,500 fans will receive a Kodai Senga Ghost Bobblehead as part of our Halfway to Halloween Night celebration. Join us for our Saturday Backyard Bash, as this special ticket includes vouchers for four alcoholic drinks, one free food item, Cyclones cap, and unlimited soft drinks and water. It will also be Malmö Oat Milkers Night at the ballpark presented by Oatly. The night, which could be this year's most unforgettable game, includes a chance for VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract, and more. Stick around after the final out, as we light up the Coney Island skyline with a Postgame Fireworks show. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the first pitch is on tap for 6 p.m.

The series wraps with a Sunday Funday at Maimonides Park. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Cyclones' Cross-Body Bag Giveaway. It will also be Eastern European Day at the ballpark. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. with an exhibition game between the National Baseball Team from Ukraine against the Eastern European All-Stars. The teams will be managed by former Major League skippers Bobby Valentine and John McLaren. Our Sunday Brunch Package on the Brooklyn Rooftop will also be available with a special ticket, featuring breathtaking views, a side of mimosas, and traditional brunch staples. The first 500 kids in the ballpark will also receive a voucher for free Mr. Softee ice cream, as part of Ice Cream Sunday. Youngsters are advised to stick around until after the final out, as Kids Run The Bases postgame. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

