A.J. Ewing Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

May 19, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Brooklyn Cyclones OF A.J. Ewing has been named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for Week 8 (May 13-18). The 20-year-old is the first Brooklyn player to be honored with a weekly award this season and the first since INF Nick Lorusso and LHP Felipe De La Cruz swept Player and Pitcher of the Week for May 20-26, 2024.

During the Cyclones' recent six-game homestand against the Winston-Salem Dash, Ewing went 9-for-18 (.500) at the plate with five runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three runs batted in, five walks, and six stolen bases over five games. The Springboro, Ohio native paced the SAL in stolen bases (6) and on-base percentage (.609) and ranked second in batting average (.500), third in OPS (1.331), tied for fourth in hits (9), tied for eighth in walks (8), and tied for ninth in runs scored (9).

Since debuting with Brooklyn on April 29 against Wilmington, Ewing leads the circuit in steals (13). He is also tied for third in triples (2), fourth in batting average (.361), tied for fourth in hits (22), sixth in on-base percentage (.443), and tied for seventh in extra-base hits (8). The former fourth-round selection currently sits tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball in triples (6), third in stolen bases (27), fourth in batting average (.381), fifth in on-base percentage (.477), and ninth in OPS (1.064).

Ewing and the Cyclones will open up a seven-game road series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday evening at 6:05 p.m. from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J. RHP Brendan Girton (2-1, 3.75) is expected to make the start for Brooklyn in the series opener. Jersey Shore has yet to announce a probable pitcher.

The Cyclones will return home to a six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 27, against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Flex plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.brooklyncyclones.com or by calling the Cyclones' Box Office at (718) 372-5596.







