Comeback 'Clones at It Again; Four Run 7th Propels Brooklyn to 5th Straight Win, 8-5

May 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a four run 7th inning, all of which came with two out, the Brooklyn Cyclones captured their 5th straight victory with an 8-5 win over Winston-Salem. 2B A.J. Ewing put together a three hit night, while C Ronald Hernandez knocked in 3 RBI. LF Chris Suero clobbered his 7th home run of the year in the victory, while also making a web gem diving catch in left field.

RHP Noah Hall toed the rubber for his 8th time this year, and tossed five strong innings. The former South Carolina Gamecock gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits, while walking two and striking out five.

Despite a blown save for allowing his inherited runners to score, RHP Jace Beck collected his second win of the season. The 6'9 righty tossed two frames of relief work, allowing only one hit and walking two.

Brooklyn cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second. After a walk and hit by pitch started the frame, Brooklyn put a pair in scoring position thanks to a double steal - the first of six swiped bags on the night. Then, consecutive RBI groundouts from Hernandez and 3B Boston Baro gave the 'Clones a 2-0 lead.

Winston-Salem would get a run back in the fourth, when Hall committed a missed catch error covering the first base bag, which allowed 2B Jeral Perez to score safely from third and cut the Dash deficit in half.

The 'Clones grabbed that run right back, when Suero took LHP Tommy Vail deep.

Winston-Salem punched back in the sixth, thanks to an RBI single with one out from C Jackson Appel. From there, LHP Ryan Ammons came on and ensured no further damage occurred in the sixth.

The top of the seventh was a different story, though. Ammons began the frame with a walk and a hit batter, forcing Gilbert Gomez to bring in RHP Jace Beck. The righty permitted an RBI groundout and sac fly, enabling the Dash to take their first lead of the night at 4-3.

In line with the same theme of the week, Brooklyn's response was immediate. In the home half of the seventh, a two-out rally put the Cyclones back in front. Back-to-back doubles from 1B Jacob Reimer and CF Carson Benge tied the game at 4. Then, SS Jesus Baez provided a go-ahead RBI single to give BK the lead. After Suero was hit by a pitch, Hernandez laced a two run double to center, pushing the lead to 7-4.

Brooklyn tacked on more insurance in the 8th, when RF Jefrey De Los Santos launched his fourth home run of the year - a solo shot to right field.

Winston-Salem did get one back in the 9th off of RHP Saul Garcia, but Garcia stranded two on the bases to end the ballgame and seal the 8-5 victory.

The Cyclones and Dash return to action on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park at 2:00 p.m. The contest will air on SNY, as RHP Matt Allan (debut) will take the ball in Brooklyn for the first time in six years. He'll oppose RHP Jake Bockenstedt (1-2, 5.59 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.