Benge Blasts 3-Run Shot, Hernandez's Walk-Off Fielder's Choice Gives Brooklyn First 6-Game Sweep Since '22

May 18, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones completed their first 6-game sweep of a series since 2022, thanks to a 7-6 win in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon against the Dash. It's also the first time the 'Clones have swept a 6-gamer at home since 2021. It's the best start for Brooklyn across 38 games since the start of the minor league stat portal in 2005. The contest aired on SNY, as Brooklyn walked it off on C Ronald Hernandez's RBI fielder's choice, scoring CF Carson Benge.

On top of scoring the winning run, Benge clobbered a go-ahead three run home run in the fifth - good for his first long ball at Maimonides Park this year.

RHP Matt Allan returned to Coney Island, pitching in Brooklyn for the first time in over 2,000 days. The former top 100 prospect pitched only 0.2 innings, departing because of pitch count. The righty allowed two runs, neither of which were earned because of a couple of errors.

After that, Brooklyn and Winston-Salem traded zeroes all the way until the fifth. Trailing 2-0, the 'Clones got on the board with an RBI single from A.J. Ewing. The outfielder extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Two batters later, Benge crushed his fourth long ball of the year to put BK in front, 4-2.

Winston-Salem got the better of the Cyclones bullpen in the top of the sixth. Over 5.0 innings of relief work, RHP Joel Diaz had his toughest frame in the sixth. The Dash cut the deficit to one on an RBI double from 2B Wilber Sanchez. Then, CF Terrell Tatum put Winston-Salem in front on a two-run double, making it a 5-4 ballgame.

In the 7th, a sac fly from SS Marco Vargas enabled Brooklyn to pull even at 5 all.

Neither squad scratched any across in the 8th or 9th. In the 10th, Winston-Salem plated the ghost runner thanks to a wild pitch issued by RHP Ben Simon. After the sac fly though, Simon buckled down and retired the next three to keep the deficit at just one run.

In the 10th, Benge attacked the first pitch he saw from RHP Connery Peters to tie the game. Benge finished his day with 4 RBI.

After two hit by pitches and a lineout, Hernandez came to the plate with bases juiced, and hit a ground ball back to the pitcher. Peters' throw home was late, and the Cyclones walked it off on the fielder's choice.

Brooklyn improves to 14 games over .500 with the win. The 'Clones return to action down the Shore on Tuesday night against the BlueClaws. First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is slated for 6:05. Probables have not yet been announced.







