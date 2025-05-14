Gordon Silences Dash as 6-Run 4th Inning Propels Brooklyn to 7-2 Victory on Wednesday

May 14, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a phenomenal outing from RHP R.J. Gordon, the Cyclones grabbed their second straight win to open up this week's series against Winston-Salem, 7-2. Gordon spun six innings of one-run ball, striking out seven and walking three en route to his fourth win of the season. The Dash mustered only two hits against the former Oregon Duck.

The Brooklyn bats utilized a six-run 4th inning to hop out to a lead they would never relinquish. The 'Clones have scored at least five runs in every game dating back to May 2nd, good for a stretch of 10 straight games.

The two squads traded zeroes through the first three frames, as both Gordon and LHP Christian Opper impressed early. In the top of the 4th, Gordon committed his only true mistake of the day - when DH Braden Montgomery took him deep, putting a ball into the jet stream on a windy night for a solo shot. For Montgomery, it marked his 7th long ball of the year between High-A and Single-A.

Brooklyn's response was immediate. In the bottom of the 4th, the 'Clones sent 10 men to the plate to capture the lead. It began with a game-tying base hit from 1B Chris Suero that plated 3B Jacob Reimer. With men on 1st and 2nd and two gone, C Ronald Hernandez roped a single to load the bases, prompting a Dash pitching change.

RHP Frankeli Arias came on in relief, and could not keep Opper's line in tact. Brooklyn took the lead on a bases loaded walk - on a ball 4 pitch clock violation - to RF Eli Serrano. Then, CF A.J. Ewing whacked a single to right field to plate a pair and extend the BK lead to 4-1.

Finally, LF Carson Benge joined the party with a two-run single of his own to push the 'Clones lead to 6-1. Brooklyn plated six runs all told, all of which came with two outs.

The 'Clones tacked on another in the sixth, thanks to a sacrifice fly from Serrano, his 2nd RBI of the day.

Winston-Salem did get one back in the 7th, courtesy of an RBI single from LF Jordan Sprinkle to make it a 7-2 game. Neither squad would scratch anything across the rest of the way.

Serrano, Ewing and Benge tallied multi-RBI days, while RHP Saul Garcia tossed a perfect 1-2-3 9th inning of work.

Brooklyn and Winston-Salem return to action on Thursday morning for an Education Day contest. First pitch is slated for 11:00 A.M. from Maimonides Park. RHP Nate Dohm will make his High-A debut, while Winston-Salem is projected to counter with RHP Tanner McDougal (0-2, 3.77 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.