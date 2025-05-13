Brooklyn Cyclones to Celebrate Eastern European Day on June 1

May 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones are thrilled to announce that the third annual Eastern European Day will take place on June 1, 2025, at Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

The Celebration starts at 10 am with a game featuring the National Baseball Team from Ukraine vs. the Eastern European All-Stars. The event continues throughout the day and aims to honor the vibrant cultures and traditions of Eastern European communities in the heart of Brooklyn and surrounding boroughs.

The Eastern European All-Stars will feature players from 12 Eastern European countries, with special appearances by:

Former MLB player Dovydas Neverauskas

Former MLB Managers Bobby Valentine & John McLaren will help manage the clubs.

"I'm honored to be managing Team Ukraine in its game against the Eastern European All-Stars", former Mets manager Bobby Valentine said. "Baseball has a proud tradition of uniting nations in competition throughout the world. I have been involved in international baseball for more than 50 years & I'm happy to continue promoting global goodwill through athletics."

McLaren, who managed the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals, commented, "I'm thrilled and deeply honored to manage the Eastern European All-Stars. I'm looking forward to promoting baseball in Europe and excited to manage against my friend Bobby Valentine."

Off the Field: A Cultural Celebration

Fans will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with entertainment and community spirit, including:

Traditional Eastern European music and dance performances

National Anthems sung by acclaimed Ukrainian artists Shane Daneyko and Viktoria Vennikova

20+ Eastern European organizations and businesses hosting educational exhibits & displays.

600 Ukrainian refugees are attending for free, courtesy of the Cyclones and generous sponsors

The world's largest Ukrainian flag will be unfurled by fans before the game

A simultaneous chess exhibition against an International Master

Eastern European Day promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family, blending the excitement of minor league baseball with the rich heritage of Eastern Europe.

For Sponsorship and Promotional Packages, contact Steve Cohen, VP, Brooklyn Cyclones at [email protected], and for tickets, visit brooklyncyclones.com/whitestorks.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.