Columbia Fireflies Roster Moves and Game Notes 5.13 vs Augusta

The Fireflies kick-off a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-1, 4.73 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Augusta sends RHP Luis Arestigueta (0-0, 1.93 ERA) to the bump.

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, where fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite at the game.

--------------

FIREFLIES LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT SUNDAY: The Fireflies rallied late, but fell short 3-2 to the Charleston RiverDogs Sunday night at The Joe. Columbia lost five of six games to Charleston this week, which marked their first six-game series loss of the 2025 season. The Fireflies got on the board in the top of the seventh. Derlin Figueroa drew a one out walk and then Brennon McNair drilled his ninth double of the season to center to plate Figueroa and cut Charleston's lead to 3-1. Colton Becker came up next and lined a double to right to plate McNair to cut the lead to a single run. Narciso Polanco broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third. The third baseman muscled his second homer in as many days to grant the RiverDogs a 1-0 lead.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: Asbel Gonzalez is now second in the Carolina League in stolen bases with 31 on the season. He trails Tommy Hawke, who has 33. Gonzalez is also second to Hawke for the most runs scored in the League (29). Gonzalez also has the league's second-best batting average with a mark of .351.

MASTER OF THE MISS: Friday, Yunior Marte got his second win of the season behind five scoreless innings on the bump. During the start, the righty wrung up nine RiverDogs batters. It was a career-high for Marte, who's previous best was five strikeouts in a single game. It was also the most strikeouts in a single game for a Fireflies pitcher in 2025. He passed Josh Hansell and Tanner Jones who each have an eight punchout game this season.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies finished their 12-game homestand 9-3 against the Carolina Mudcats and Hickory Crawdads. The team has been red-hot at Segra Park this season, going 13-5 at home compared to a 6-9 record over their first nine road contests of the 2025 season.

RAKING RAMIREZ: Saturday, Ramon Ramirez launched his second three-hit game of the season. It allowed him to push his on-base streak to eight-consecutive games. The righty hit .310 on the stretch that began May 1 with seven runs scored and an additional five RBI before the streak ended Sunday. Ramirez had an .877 OPS over the 33 plate appearances in the month of May. He is tied for the Carolina League lead with 25 RBI. His seven runs scored in May are tied for fourth-most in the league this month,

RUSSELL ROCKS: Despite an 0-5 performance Saturday, Stone Russell has shot out of the gates in May. He leads the league in doubles (4) and triples (2) and is tied for fifth in the Carolina League in RBI (7) across the first two weeks of the month. Overall, Russell is 10-33 (.303) with an .839 OPS during his first nine games of the month.

FIRING ON ALL CYLINDERS: Julio Rosario has been a constant stop out of the bullpen for Columbia this season. In his last five games, Rosario has a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings of work. Opponents are hitting .184 against him and he is 2-2 in save opportunities with one hold on the stretch.

SENDING IN THE REINFORCEMENTS: The Fireflies activated LHP David Shields Tuesday morning and placed them on their active roster. Shields was selected in the second round of the 2024 draft (41st overall). The lefty is the 8th-ranked Royals prospect according to MLB Pipeline and won't turn 19 until September 9.







