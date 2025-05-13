Spartanburgers' Comeback Falls Short in Series Opener at Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C - After Hub City claimed the first series in the I-85 rivalry, Greenville responded to claim the first game at in the second series of the year between the two. Greenville capitalized on early errors to take the lead and used dominant pitching to take the lead and a no-hitter late into the game. Hub City used walks and a pinch-hit home run from Danyer Cueva to wittle away at the Drive lead. Greenville held on by the slimmest of margins in the end, winning 4-3 at Fluor Field on Tuesday.

After a 40-minute weather delay ahead of first pitch, Greenville starter Eduardo Rivera (W, 1-1) walked Dylan Dreiling on four pitches. The next three Spartanburgers bats went down quietly. Hub City's defense struggled out of the gates. The Spartanburgers committed three errors in the first inning, leading to three Greenville runs. Both starting pitchers were dominant after the first.

Leandro Lopez (L, 2-2) retired eight straight between the second and fourth. Rivera compiled an even longer stretch. The Greenville starter retired twelve straight after the walk in the first. Rivera worked around a leadoff walk in the fifth to finish up five no-hit innings.

Lopez could not get through the fifth without another run. After a walk and balk put Miguel Bleis in scoring position, Lopez struck out two batters. A broken-bat single from Franklin Arias scored Bleis and upped the Drive lead.

Darvin Garcia replaced Rivera in the sixth. Garcia walked the first two batters he faced, and an error allowed Julian Brock to reach safely and load the bases. Casey Cook whistled a baseball straight off Garcia for a fielder's choice that scored the lead runner. Hub City got one more run home on a wild pitch. Garcia calmed down for a scoreless seventh.

Seth Clark used a double play to face the minimum in a scoreless inning in the sixth. Eric Loomis pitched a clean seventh with a pair of strikeouts for Hub City. Loomis escaped a jam after two walks in the eighth to keep it a two-run game.

Adam Smith (S, 2) set down the side in the eighth for Greenville, preserving the no-hitter into the ninth. After a groundout from Cook to begin the final frame, Cueva served as a pinch hitter in the cleanup spot for Arturo Disla. Cueva ended the no-hitter and closed the lead to one thanks to a blast to right-center. Keith Jones followed the homer up with a single the other way. The final two batters for the Spartanburgers went down with Jones at first to end the game.

Greenville takes the first matchup between the Drive and Spartanburgers at Fluor Field. The two rivals battle tomorrow afternoon for game two of the series. Hub City righty Aidan Curry (1-0, 5.51 ERA) battles Greenville righty Juan Valera (1-1, 5.47 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET.







