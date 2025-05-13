Hot Rods Topple Tourists 2-1 in Series Opener

May 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Timely hitting and strong pitching led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-15) to a series-opening win over the Asheville Tourists (15-19), 2-1, on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Asheville started the scoring in the fourth against Bowling Green starter Hayden Snelsire. Garret Guillemette reached on a fielder's choice, moved to second on a Cristian Gonzalez single, and scored on a Kenni Gomez RBI knock.

Bowling Green responded with two in the bottom of the fourth against Anderson Brito. After each of the first nine Bowling Green hitters were retired via the strikeout, Émilien Pitre reached on a leadoff walk. Mac Hovath drove Pitre in with an RBI double, followed by an RBI double from Noah Myers, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. The score stuck the rest of the way, ending in a Bowling Green victory.

Hot Rods reliever Chris Villaman (4-0) nabbed his team-leading fourth win of the season, hurling 2.0 hitless innings while striking out two. Asheville's Anderson Brito (0-1) took the loss, throwing 5.0 innings while allowing two runs on two hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk. Derrick Edington (4) secured the save, tossing 1.0 perfect inning.

The Hot Rods and Dash play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 11:05 AM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark. Bowling Green sends RHP T.J. Nichols (2-1, 2.36 ERA) to the bump tomorrow, while Asheville puts RHP Bryce Mayer (0-0, 6.75 ERA) on the hill for a 11:05 CT first pitch.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com.







