Hot Rods Drop Series Finale 5-3 to Dash

May 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Winston-Salem, North Carolina - Mac Horvath hit his team-leading eighth homer of the year, but his power wasn't enough to lead the Bowling Green Hot Rods (18-15) to a win, losing 5-3 to the Winston-Salem Dash (12-21) on Sunday at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

For the sixth consecutive game of the series, Bowling Green scored the first runs of the game, this time in the top of the third against MLB rehabber Jesse Scholtens. Bryan Broecker led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third on a groundball from Adrian Santana. Aidan Smith plated him with another groundout, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Winston-Salem took the lead in the bottom of the third inning against Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill. Jeral Perez and Braden Montgomery walked to start the inning, and Cole McConnell singled, loading the bases. Alec Makarewicz reached on fielder's choice and Montgomery scored on a wild pitch. McConnell and Makarewicz scored on a Luis Pineda base hit, making it a 3-1 Dash lead. Winston-Salem added another run in the bottom of the fourth on a Montgomery RBI double, bringing the lead to 4-1.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the sixth against Dash reliever Tommy Vail. With one out, Emilien Pitre doubled, and Horvath blasted a two-run homer to left, making it a 4-3 Winston-Salem lead.

The Dash plated an additional run in the bottom of the seventh with Hot Rods reliever Junior William on the mound. Arxy Hernandez hit a one-out, solo homer, extending Winston-Salem's lead to 5-3. Bowling Green couldn't find any offense the rest of the way, losing 5-3.

Tommy Vail (2-0) picked up his second win of the year, going 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out eight. Gill Hill (1-2) surrendered three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five in his second loss of the season.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off-day Monday before starting a six-game set against the Asheville Tourists at Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday with first pitch at 6:05 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.