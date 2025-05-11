Mother's Day Matinee Secures Win for Tourists

May 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ASHEVILLE, NC - After a rocky start in the top of the first inning, the Asheville Tourists quickly settled in to beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 12-6 on Sunday for Mother's Day at McCormick Field.

Many of the players for both sides wore pink to support Mother's Day.

The contests quickly looked bleak with the Cyclones (20-12) plating three in the first frame on two home runs off of Tourists (15-18) starter Alain Pena (W, 2-4). But Pena didn't allow a run through the rest of his five innings today, and the bats picked him up right away.

Asheville scored three in the home first to fire right back at one of the most dominant pitchers in all of High-A baseball, Joel Diaz (L, 1-1). They knocked the starter out of the game early with three more runs in the second inning scoring on Joseph Sullivan's seventh big fly of the year.

Breaking the game open in the fifth frame, Asheville added four more to the scoreboard to make it a 10-3 contest, highlighted by an RBI single from Tyler Whitaker.

Brooklyn struck the board for two in the sixth on its third homer of the game, but Asheville earned the runs back in the eighth inning from Sullivan's RBI double and Cristian Gonzalez's sacrifice fly.

Trailing 12-5 in the ninth, the Cyclones added one more before standing the bases loaded to finalize the afternoon.

The bats accumulated a dozen hits. Will Bush went 3-for-3, along with Walker Janek, Sullivan and Whitaker, who also tabbed multi-hit affairs.

With the win today, Asheville secured the series split versus Brooklyn, each team tallying three games in the win column. Off tomorrow, the team will hit the road for a six-game series in Kentucky against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. First pitch of Tuesday's game is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET.







