Campbell Homers, But Claws Fall 5-2 on Sunday to Aberdeen

May 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Dylan Campbel homered, but Aberdeen scored three times in the ninth inning and topped the BlueClaws 5-2 from ShoreTown Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

The IronBirds broke open a 2-2 game with three runs in the ninth off Luis Avila. Vance Honeycutt singled on an 0-2 pitch to start the inning and Ethan Anderson had a bunt single to set up the Birds. A SAC fly from Leandro Arias made it 3-2. A wild pitch scored Anderson. Then Jake Cunningham singled home Austin Overn to put the lead at 5-2.

The teams split their six game series.

Aaron Combs struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning but Aberdeen took the lead in the second on a solo home run by Leandro Arias. It was Arias' first home run of the season and the first allowed by the BlueClaws this week.

The BlueClaws got three walks in the second inning and tied the game on an error.

Starter Aaron Combs came out after retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced, striking out five.

Jersey Shore took the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a solo home run by Dylan Campbell. The lead, however, was short-lived as Aberdeen tied the game in the seventh on an RBI single by Austin Overn off Brandon Beckel. Beckel came out after a season long 3.2 innings, allowing just one run.

Josh Hejka got three strikeouts and four outs to keep the game tied into the bottom of the eighth inning. Luis Avila (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs in the ninth inning.

The BlueClaws head to Wilmington this week for a six game series with the Blue Rocks.







