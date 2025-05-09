Birds Beat Claws Friday on BooClaws Night, 8-5

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aberdeen jumped out to a 6-1 lead and held off the BlueClaws 8-5 on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood.

The teams have now split the first four games of their six game series.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the first inning when Bryan Rincon, who had walked, scored on a balk.

Aberdeen, however, responded with three runs in the second inning off Mavis Graves. Anderson De Los Santos singled in one. Aneudis Mordin drove one in with a safety squeeze. Finally, Ryan Stafford singled in the third run of the inning. Graves issued three balks in the inning, four in the game, the most ever allowed in a game by a BlueClaws pitcher.

The IronBirds tacked on three more in the third. Leandro Arias singled in a run, with one scoring on an error and another on a single by Mordan. Stafford came up in the fifth and executed the IronBirds' second safety squeeze of the game, bringing home De Los Santos to push the lead to 7-1.

Graves came out after 4.2 innings, allowing seven runs, five earned. Aberdeen starter Nestor German gave up one unearned run over four innings while striking out seven.

Down 7-2, the BlueClaws got a home run from Matt Higgins in the sixth. Higgins joined the BlueClaws on Thursday and now has two hits in his first two Jersey Shore appearances.

The BlueClaws got within 8-5 in the eighth on an RBI triple from Pierce Bennett in the bottom of the eighth. Jersey Shore got another run in the ninth on a throwing error from catcher Ethan Anderson. They brought the tying run to the plate against infielder Angel Tejada, who had come on to pitch, but Tejada got the last two outs, including Higgins to ground out to end the game.

The game featured a record nine balks - five the BlueClaws and four by Aberdeen, both were records in balks against and by the BlueClaws in a game.

Austin Overn had three hits for the IronBirds while Leandro Arias and Anderson De Los Santos each had two.

The teams continue their series on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 pm. RHP Micah Ottenbreit starts for the BlueClaws.







