Greensboro Evens Series with Late Tallies

May 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C - Hub City won the first two games of this week's six-game homestand against Greensboro, but securing a share was always going to be a challenge against the team tied for the most wins in the South Atlantic League. Friday, the Grasshoppers (21-10) evened the series at two games apiece, grinding out a 3-1 win over the Spartanburgers (17-14) in front of over 4,000 fans at Fifth Third Park.

Greensboro scored two runs against the Hub City bullpen, including the go-ahead against Wilian Bormie (L, 1-2) in the eighth. On the other side, the Grasshoppers got 5 2/3 scoreless innings from the combination of lefty Blake Townsend and righty Jack Carey (W, 3-0).

Starter David Davalillo, recently named the Rangers organization's starting pitcher of the month for April, was steady in his six innings of work. The righty blinked just once, giving up a solo homer to Lonnie White Jr. to start the top of the fifth. Otherwise, it was business as usual, as Davalillo worked around four hits to strike out six and keep the Grasshoppers off the board.

Hub City plated the game's first run in the bottom of the second against Greensboro starter Connor Oliver. The southpaw walked five in 3 2/3 innings; in the second, Casey Cook reached on a free pass, then scored on Julian Brock's two out RBI double down the left field line. Brock would poke a second double in the fourth, blooping a Townsend offering down the right field line.

After Davalillo left a 1-1 ballgame, Bormie tossed a scoreless seventh, but his defense failed him in the eighth. Kalae Harrison's infield pop-up dropped between three defenders to start the inning, then Harrison stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. A sacrifice fly plated Greensboro's third baseman to put the Grasshoppers ahead, 2-1.

In the ninth, Joey Danielson ceded insurance, as Greensboro's Maikol Escotto swatted an RBI triple into the right field corner. Down two, the Spartanburgers brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning but failed to score.

Sign-It Saturday begins an hour before a 4:35 p.m. ET first pitch between the Spartanburgers and Grasshoppers. Hub City looks to secure its third win of the series as D.J. McCarty (0-2, 12.38 ERA) makes his sixth start of the season. Greensboro counters with RHP Antwone Kelly (0-0, 4.26 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.