Spartanburgers Survive Early Start, Late Scare to Defeat Grasshoppers

May 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C - After taking game one of the series on Tuesday night, the Spartanburgers awoke to early alarms and were greeted by seats full of schoolchildren for an 11:05 a.m. ET Education Day game presented by Fifth Third Bank. The Hub City (17-12) offense was ready for action, leading the team to a 7-5 win over Greensboro (19-10), despite a late comeback effort from the visitors.

Yeison Morrobel made a splash in his first-ever game as a Spartanburger, smacking two hits and racking up 4 RBIs. Gleider Figuereo also knocked two hits and plated Morrobel for the Spartanburgers' first run of the game.

Coming into the series, the Grasshopper offense led the South Atlantic League in runs scored and batting average. Aidan Curry, Anthony Susac (W, 1-1) and Josh Mollerus kept the bats in check for the first eight innings. Although Greensboro second baseman Keiner Delgado struck first with a big fly off Curry in the top of the second, the righty starter settled in, holding the Grasshoppers to two runs through 4 1/3 innings.

Run support started as a steady drip for Hub City against Greensboro left-hander Connor Wietgrefe (L, 0-1), as Figuereo singled in Arturo Disla with two outs in the second. With two outs in the third, Morrobel drove in Dylan Dreiling to put the Spartanburgers ahead, 2-1.

After the Grasshoppers tied the game at two in the top of the fourth, the Spartanburgers' offense exploded for a five-run bottom of the fourth. Theo Hardy doubled in Cal Stark, Esteban Mejia plated Figuereo with a single, and Morrobel bashed a three-run two-bagger which scored Stark, Mejia and Dreiling, who reached on a walk. Hub City led 7-2 after the four-hit, five-run inning.

Susac closed out the top of the fifth with a double play in relief of Curry and tossed a one-two-three sixth. Mollerus handled the seventh and eighth without trouble.

However, as a drizzle began to fall, the ninth became testy for the Spartanburgers. Victor Simeon came in for Mollerus; after giving up two runs on two hits and three walks, Simeon was lifted for Wilian Bormie (S, 3). Bormie entered with the bases loaded, and after walking the first batter he faced, struck out back-to-back Grasshoppers to end the game.

The Spartanburgers have a chance to clinch a share of the series Thursday, with game three set to begin at 6:35 p.m. ET. Hub City gives the ball to southpaw Josh Trentadue (1-1, 0.60 ERA) while Greensboro counters with right-hander Hung-Leng Chang (1-1, 5.49 ERA).

