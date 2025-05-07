Greenville Silences Rome with 6-0 Shutout to Even Series

May 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

ROME, Ga. - Nelly Taylor finished powers the Drive offense and Juan Valera tossed five-plus shutout innings as the Greenville Drive blanked the Rome Emperors 6-0 on Wednesday morning at AdventHealth Stadium to even the series at one game apiece.

Taylor went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs to pace a 12-hit attack for Greenville (13-16), which handed Rome (16-13) a rare shutout loss on the season.

Valera (1-1) earned his first win of the year, striking out eight while scattering four hits and one walk over 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander worked around traffic in the first and fourth innings and exited after 71 pitches. Zach Fogell and Isaac Stebens combined to finish the shutout, with Stebens striking out two in the ninth.

Greenville got on the board early in the first inning when Taylor doubled to right field to score Yophery Rodriguez. The Drive added single runs in the fourth and fifth, with Taylor tripling and scoring on a Zach Ehrhard single, and Andy Lugo coming home one inning later on Taylor's RBI groundout.

The Drive broke the game open in the eighth, taking advantage of a fielding error by first baseman Bryson Horne. Taylor led off the frame with his second double of the day and later scored on Miguel Bleis' RBI double. Hudson White and Franklin Arias followed with run-scoring singles to push the lead to six.

Arias and Taylor led all hitters with three hits each while Bleis went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, and a stolen base. Ehrhard added two hits and drove in a run.

Greenville's pitching held Rome to 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. The Emperors managed six singles but left eight on base. Patrick Clohisy and Lizandro Espinoza had two hits apiece for Rome, with Clohisy stealing two bases.

Garrett Baumann (0-4) took the loss for Rome, allowing three runs on eight hits over five innings.

The series continues Thursday night in Rome with the Drive looking to take a 2-1 series lead.

