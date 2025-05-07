Renegades Wallop Wilmington

May 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - Carlos Lagrange turned in another dominant start and Omar Martinez and Brendan Jones each had four-hit games to lead the Hudson Valley Renegades to a dominant 12-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium.

Lagrange threw 5.2 innings and allowed just one unearned run on two hits while walking one and striking out nine. After allowing a leadoff double to Marcus Brown in the first inning, Lagrange (3-1) retired 17 straight batters before he walked Brown in the sixth.

The Blue Rocks took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Brown doubled, advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a T.J. White sacrifice fly.

The Renegades broke through against Travis Sthele in the top of the fourth, rallying for five runs on five hits, all with two outs to gain the lead. Coby Morales drove in Jackson Castillo with an RBI double, and Brenny Escanio drove in Morales two batters later. Josh Moylan followed with a two-run double and scored on a Brendan Jones RBI single to grow the lead to 5-1.

Jones finished 4-for-6 at the plate with a run scored, a double, an RBI and a stolen base.

Omar Martinez connected for a two-run double in the top of the fifth against Sthele (1-2) to expand the lead to 7-1. Hudson Valley tacked on another on a Moylan RBI single in the seventh against Marc Davis, and Martinez walloped a three-run home run in the eighth to break the game open at 11-1 'Gades.

Martinez finished the monster game 4-for-5 with 3 runs scored, a double, a home run, and five RBIs. He has now homered in back-to-back games, and he and Jones recorded the first four-hit games by Renegades batters in 2025.

Castillo drove in the final Renegades run with two outs in the top of the ninth with an RBI single off Samuel Vasquez to make it 12-1. All runs scored by the 'Gades in the game scored with two outs in the inning.

Matt Keating, Ocean Gabonia and Chris Kean combined for 3.1 scoreless, hitless innings out of the bullpen behind Lagrange to close out the win.

Hudson Valley and Wilmington continue their series on Thursday night at Frawley Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15 with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show. To listen and for station listings visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast. The Renegades send RHP Ben Hess (1-2, 4.42) to the mound, while the Blue Rocks have not announced a starter.

Hudson Valley returns home on Tuesday, May 13 to begin a six-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. An exciting list of promotions includes Rascal's Reading Challenge Night on May 13, Soccer Night on May 15 with a Renegades Soccer Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, and Open Mic Night with a Jace Avina Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by TWC Landscaping and Pools on Saturday, May 17. Tickets are available at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

19-9

South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2025

