Steward and Russo Sharp, But Claws Fall 1-0 on Wednesday

May 7, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Casey Steward gave up one unearned run over five innings and Luke Russo threw four scoreless innings but Aberdeen topped the BlueClaws 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws (10-17) and IronBirds (11-18) have split the first two games of their six game series.

Aberdeen had runners at second and third with one out in the top of the first inning but didn't score.

The game remained scoreless into the fourth inning when Aberdeen got on the board on a SAC fly by Aneudis Mordan. The run, however, was unearned after a fielding error on Steward earlier in the inning.

Steward came out after five innings, allowing one unearned run while fanning seven. Luke Russo came on in the sixth, and walked the first two batters before escaping with a pair of strikeouts. He threw four scoreless innings.

The game marked the first 1-0 loss for the BlueClaws since April 10, 2024 at Hickory when they fell 1-0 in 10 innings.

Bryan Rincon, Pierce Bennett, Zach Arnold, Luis Caicuto, and Cole Roberts had hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex McFarlane starts for the BlueClaws.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.