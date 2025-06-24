BlueClaws, D3Day Team up for Inclusive Baseball Experience for Individuals with Disabilities

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have partnered with Disability Dream & Do (D3Day) on a special day of inclusion, encouragement, and baseball on Saturday, July 19th at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The clinic will feature BlueClaws manager Greg Brodzinski and select players. Check-in begins at 9:45 AM and the clinic runs until 12:00 PM.

D3Day events provide individuals with disabilities a unique opportunity to participate in pro-style baseball experiences in a welcoming and fully adaptive environment. Participants connect with athletes, rotate through baseball stations, and most importantly- feel seen, valued, and celebrated.

Participants can register for the free clinic. (Space is Limited.)

"We are very excited to partner with D3Day and bring these unique baseball experiences to participants in July," said Jim McNamara, Executive Director of BlueClaws Charities and Vice President of Community Relations for the BlueClaws. "We thank Greg Brodzinski and the BlueClaws players for their help in making this a special day for each participant."

Key members of the D3Day team will also be on hand to lead and inspire:

Dave Clark, co-founder, is the only pro baseball pitcher to have played his entire career on crutches.

Dave Stevens is a legless athlete who played college football and minor league baseball. He is also an Emmy Award-winning broadcaster and motivational speaker.

The clinic includes complimentary lunch for participants and families. Each participant and their family will receive tickets to the BlueClaws game on Sunday, July 20th, with on-field recognition and pre-game activities.







