Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Hot Rods

ASHEVILLE, NC - Returning to McCormick Field after traveling for two weeks, the Asheville Tourists were downed 16-6 by the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night.

The Tourists (32-37) led 4-1 after the third inning. Then, the Hot Rods (37-31) scored seven unanswered runs during the next two frames, followed by a seven-run sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

During this stretch, nine of the 14 runs that scored were unearned. Two past balls and four defensive mistakes lopsided the run totals.

When the tides began to turn, Nick Swiney (L, 2-3) came out of the bullpen with three inherited runners. All men scored, then Swiney gave up four of his own runs in the next frame.

While it was a tale of two halves for Asheville, Drew Vogel hit a solo homer, and Alejandro Nunez brought home two with a double early on.

Looking to shake off the mental mistakes tomorrow, the Tourists will fight in Game 2 of the series against the Hot Rods at 6:35 p.m. ET.







