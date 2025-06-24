Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Hot Rods
June 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE, NC - Returning to McCormick Field after traveling for two weeks, the Asheville Tourists were downed 16-6 by the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Tuesday night.
The Tourists (32-37) led 4-1 after the third inning. Then, the Hot Rods (37-31) scored seven unanswered runs during the next two frames, followed by a seven-run sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
During this stretch, nine of the 14 runs that scored were unearned. Two past balls and four defensive mistakes lopsided the run totals.
When the tides began to turn, Nick Swiney (L, 2-3) came out of the bullpen with three inherited runners. All men scored, then Swiney gave up four of his own runs in the next frame.
While it was a tale of two halves for Asheville, Drew Vogel hit a solo homer, and Alejandro Nunez brought home two with a double early on.
Looking to shake off the mental mistakes tomorrow, the Tourists will fight in Game 2 of the series against the Hot Rods at 6:35 p.m. ET.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 24, 2025
- Drive Drop Opener on Emperors' Walk-Off 2-1 - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Tie Season-High 16 Runs in Win over Tourists - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Bullpen Tosses 5.0 Scoreless Innings of Relief as 'Clones Start Home Stand with Win - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Hot Rods - Asheville Tourists
- Arnold Homers, But Claws Fall in Brooklyn Opener - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Travis Sykora Locks Down a 1-0 Victory for Wilmington over Hudson Valley - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Open Homestand with 6-2 Win over the Dash - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Game's Lone Run Costs Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hub City Holds on for Series-Opening Win against Aberdeen - Hub City Spartanburgers
- BlueClaws, D3Day Team up for Inclusive Baseball Experience for Individuals with Disabilities - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- BlueClaws, D3Day Team up for Inclusive Baseball Experience for Individuals with Disabilities - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.