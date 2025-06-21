Bullpen Clutches as Asheville Pulls Away Late

June 21, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, DE - For the first time this season, the Asheville Tourists won four games in a row with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night over the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Frawley Stadium.

The Tourists (31-36, 2-0) took a 3-1 lead thanks to RBI hits from Alejandro Nunez and Kenni Gomez, along with a sacrifice fly from Tyler Whitaker. Leveling the score in the sixth inning, the Blue Rocks (30-37, 0-2) tallied a pair of runs.

With the bases loaded and nobody out in the eighth inning, Juan Bello struck out one before exiting the game for the Tourists. Then, Jose Gueded (W, 4-4) retired the next two men to strand all runners and keep the game deadlocked at three.

Capitalizing on situational baseball in the ninth, Nunez bunted runners to second and third, and, with one out, Lucas Spence grounded into a fielder's choice RBI to score the go-ahead run.

Asheville has a chance for a five-game sweep tomorrow to close out the series against Wilmington. The Sunday contest begins at 1:05 p.m. ET.







