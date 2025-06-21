Cyclones' Six-Game Win Streak Halted in 7-3 Loss to IronBirds

ABERDEEN, Md. - CF Carson Benge and DH A.J. Ewing each reached base four times and stole a bag, but the Brooklyn Cyclones' six-game winning streak was snapped in a 7-3 loss to the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday night at Ripken Stadium.

Brooklyn (1-1, 47-21) started fast, as their first three hitters reached base safely. Ewing was drilled with the first pitch of the game and Benge followed with a walk. After a successful double steal, SS Jesús Báez hit a soft ground ball up the third-base line for an infield single, bringing in Ewing, and placing the Cyclones in front, 1-0.

However, the lead did not last. Aberdeen's 2B Griff O'Ferrall started the bottom of the first with a first-pitch single, swiping second base before taking third on a ground out to second. With two out, SS Leandro Arias hit a sharp ground ball up the middle that could not be corralled by the second baseman. O'Ferrall scored on the infield hit, tying the game at one.

In the fourth, the IronBirds (1-1, -1, 25-42) took the lead for good. Arias reached on a fielding error with one away, and 3B Anderson De Los Santos followed with a two-run home run that landed in Brooklyn's left-field bullpen. His fourth long ball of the season provided Aberdeen with the lead, 3-1.

The offense did not stop there, as the 'Birds loaded the bases on a walk and a pair of singles. DH Angel Tejada worked a walk to force in a run and, after an infield fly pop-up, CF Vance Honeycutt slapped a two-run single to left, providing Aberdeen a 6-1 advantage.

Brooklyn continued to chip away, but could not complete the comeback. In the fifth, Ewing was plunked again, advanced to third on a Benge single, and, after a walk to LF Chris Suero, 2B Marco Vargas lofted a sacrifice fly to left.

In the sixth, the 'Clones made it a three-run affair. 1B Estarling Mercado legged out an infield single before Ewing smacked a one-out single to right. The ball snuck behind the right fielder and towards the warning track, enabling Mercado to score and Ewing to take third, drawing Brooklyn within 6-3.

That was as close as the Cyclones would get. Aberdeen snared an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when De Los Santos singled and scored on a two-out double to right by RF Ryan Stafford.

RHP R.J. Gordon (4-2) only yielded three earned runs, but was taxed with six total tallies, suffering just his second loss of the season. The 23-year-old allowed six hits, walked two, and struck out three for Brooklyn.

Aberdeen's LHP Luis De León fell one out shy of qualifying for the win, permitting two runs on two hits in 4.2 frames, issuing four free passes and punching out four. RHP Dominic Freeberger (3-2) earned the win in relief, permitting an unearned run on two hits in 1.1 innings, walking one without a strikeout.

The Cyclones will try and close the series on a winning note on Sunday. LHP Jonathan Santucci (4-4, 4.06), the New York Mets' No. 12 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is scheduled to make the start for the Cyclones. The IronBirds are expected to counter with the Baltimore Orioles' No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Michael Forret (1-1, 1.57). The first pitch is set for 2:05 p.m.







