Brendan Girton Named SAL Pitcher of the Week After Perfect Outing

June 16, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Brooklyn Cyclones RHP Brendan Girton has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for Week 12 (June 10-15). The 23-year-old is the first Brooklyn pitcher to be honored with a weekly award this season and the first since LHP Felipe De La Cruz was named Pitcher of the Week for May 20-26, 2024.

In his lone start last week, on Saturday night vs. Asheville, Girton dominated, tossing 5.0 perfect innings, taking a no-decision in Brooklyn's 1-0 victory. The Gage, Okla., native retired all 15 batters he faced, striking out six, helping the Cyclones snap a brief two-game slide. RHP Joel Díaz followed with 3.0 innings of three-hit ball and RHP Raimon Gómez tossed a scoreless inning for the save, as Brooklyn secured its seventh shutout of the season in a four-hitter.

Since May 1, Girton has been one of the best pitchers in the South Atlantic League. The 2024 10th-round pick leads the circuit in batting average against (.169) and is fourth in ERA (2.36) and WHIP (0.96). Among pitchers with 45.0 or more innings of work this season, Girton is tied for eighth in the SAL in strikeouts-per-nine innings (10.68) and ninth in ERA (2.91).

Girton and the Cyclones will open up a six-game road series against the Aberdeen IronBirds, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday evening at 7:05 p.m. from Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, Md. RHP Michael Forret (1-1, 1.75), the Orioles' No. 7 prospect, is scheduled to make the start for Aberdeen. Brooklyn has yet to announce a probable starter.

The Cyclones will return home for a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 24, against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







