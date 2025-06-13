Watson Impresses in Coney Island Debut as Cyclones Drop 4-3 Affair to Tourists on Friday

June 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite holding a 3-0 lead with one out in the top of the 7th, the Brooklyn Cyclones fell to the Asheville Tourists, 4-3, on Friday night at Maimonides Park.

RHP Will Watson impressed in his 2025 Maimonides Park debut. The 2024 7th round pick by the Mets spun 4.2 frames of scoreless ball in his second appearance at the High-A level. Watson struck out eight and permitted only two hits.

The Cyclones struck first, putting up a crooked number in the home half of the 4th. After consecutive RHP Yeriel Santos permitted consecutive walks, a base hit from C Chris Suero loaded the bases with nobody out. From there, 1B Ronald Hernandez hit into a fielder's choice, plating RF Carson Benge from third. The play could have been a double play, but a missed catch error by the Asheville shortstop allowed everyone to reach safely.

Two batters later, following a pitching change, LF Troy Schreffler Jr. laced a two-run single to right field and pushed the Brooklyn lead to 3-0. Despite the two run base-knock, Schreffler was retired on the same play, as he tried to advance on the throw in that hit the cutoff man, before Schreffler was tagged out at second. Asheville would escape the frame with no further damage.

Asheville's response came in a rough 7th inning from a Brooklyn perspective. Despite entering the frame with only two base hits on the night, the Tourists would send 8 to the plate in the frame and take the lead. A walk and a strikeout from RHP Chandler Marsh started the frame, before Gilbert Gomez brought in another righty reliever - RHP Jace Beck.

Beck allowed a double to SS Drew Vogel, putting a pair in scoring position with only one out. Beck then issued a walk to load the bases. A wild pitch and throwing error by the catcher permitted two runs to come home and cut the Brooklyn lead to just one run.

Things began to unravel from there. Despite a strikeout, the Tourists tied the game courtesy of an RBI single from DH Joseph Sullivan. He proceeded to steal second and take third on a wild pitch, before C Walker Yanek gave Asheville a 4-3 lead on an RBI double.

RHP Andrew Taylor mowed down Cyclones batters the rest of the way. Taylor picked up the win, tossing the final five frames while allowing only one base hit. Brooklyn did not put anyone on base over the final three frames, en route to dropping their second consecutive home game for the first time since April 12.

The Cyclones magic number remains at six following the defeat. Brooklyn will aim to return to the win column on Saturday night, when it sends RHP Joel Diaz (2-2, 3.83 ERA) to the mound. Asheville is yet to announce a probable starter.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.