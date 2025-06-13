Late-Night Comeback Good for Asheville Win

BROOKLYN, NY - Although the Asheville Tourists only scored in one inning on Friday night at Maimonides Park, it was enough to lift them over the Brooklyn Cyclones in a 4-3 win.

The Tourists (27-34) have rattled off back-to-back victories against the Cyclones (41-20) after dropping the first two games of the series.

Brooklyn put up a three-spot in the third frame to take the lead. On a quiet night offensively, Asheville had one push against the Cyclones' bullpen in the seventh inning to propel them ahead.

Two runs scored on a wild pitch, which included a throwing error, to bring home the first men of the night for Asheville. Then, Joseph Sullivan singled with two outs to score another and knot the game. Finally, Walker Janek pulled a double to left field, allowing Sullivan to cross home and finalize the scoring.

From the bullpen, Andrew Taylor (W, 1-0) entered to begin the fifth inning and never left. He gave up just one hit while striking out six in his dominance on the hill. His ERA has fallen to 1.96 on the season.

Opening the weekend half of the series with a win, the Tourists have momentum for tomorrow's 6:00 p.m. ET first pitch.







