Wilmington Scores Seven in First Two Innings

June 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Wilmington stunned Hub City ace David Davalillo early and rode seven runs through the first two innings to an 8-0 victory Friday night. The Blue Rocks (28-33) have won four straight games to start the series; the Spartanburgers (30-31) are now two and-a-half games out of first place in the South Atlantic League South Division.

Through his first nine starts combined, Davalillo (L, 4-1) allowed two runs in the first inning. The Blue Rocks tagged him for two runs in the first, and four in the second. In the first, T.J. White squibbed a one-out double down the third base line to score Cortland Lawson. Then Marcus Brown brought in Branden Boissiere on a sacrifice fly.

The second inning was more difficult for Davalillo, who allowed a single and a walk to start. After a flyout, Sam Petersen doubled in both runners. Lawson promptly replaced Petersen on second after a two-bagger of his own. Davalillo induced a groundout to second to snag another out; that ended his night. White welcomed Wilian Bormie, Hub City's replacement, with a two-run homer over the right field wall.

The 'Burgers only managed two hits against starter Andry Lara, one from Keith Jones II and one from Yeison Morrobel. Wander Arias (W, 2-3) and Jared Simpson held the Spartanburgers hitless after that. Hub City's bullpen collected 13 strikeouts, including four apiece from Eric Loomis and Adonis Villavicencio. Wilmington scored its final run on a walk, stolen base and wild pitch.

The Spartanburgers search for a much-needed win on Saturday evening with RHP D.J. McCarty (0-2, 6.39 ERA) on the bump. Wilmington aims for a fifth straight in the series with LHP Alex Clemmey (2-4, 3.33 ERA) pitching. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.