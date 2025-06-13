Shutout Pitching Propels Renegades over Greenville

June 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind a masterful performance from their pitching staff, the Hudson Valley Renegades shut out the Greenville Drive 1-0 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. It marked the first 1-0 victory for the Renegades since a combined no-hitter on July 19, 2024.

Making his third start on a Minor League rehab assignment, Ben Shields threw 3.0-plus scoreless innings while striking out three. The left-hander didn't allow a hit on 54 pitches. Hueston Morrill relieved Shields in the fourth, entering with runners at first and second and no outs, but got a double play and a strikeout to keep the game scoreless.

Morrill then gave way to Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, who was dominant in his first relief appearance of the season. He pitched the final five innings of the contest in scoreless fashion, allowing just two hits and striking out eight. Rodriguez-Cruz has a 2.70 ERA, which ranks fifth in the South Atlantic League.

The Renegades brought the only run of the game across in the fifth inning. Josh Moylan doubled to lead off the frame. A fly out by Brenny Escanio advanced Moylan to third, and he scored on a sacrifice fly by Tomas Frick.

That run was enough to seal the 1-0 victory, as the Renegades pitching staff allowed just two total hits while striking out 12 batters.

Hudson Valley looks to take control of the series on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. LHP Griffin Herring (0-0, 1.50) gets the start for the Renegades, while LHP Jovani Moran (0-1, 13.50) begins the game for Greenville. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

