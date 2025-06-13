Friday the 13th Drops Drive Back to 2nd Place After 1-0 Loss

June 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Greenville Drive were shut out for just the fourth time this season on Friday night, falling 1-0 to the Hudson Valley Renegades at Heritage Financial Park. Despite a strong start from left-hander Blake Aita, the Drive managed only two hits and were undone by a fifth-inning sacrifice fly that proved to be the game-winner. With the result, the six-game series is tied 2-2.

Aita (0-1), making just his second start of the season, was excellent over six innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out six. But the offense offered no support. Greenville struck out 12 times and failed to move a runner past third base, with their best chance to score coming in the seventh inning when Yophery Rodriguez and Justin Riemer reached, only for Hudson White to strike out looking to end the threat.

The game's only run came in the bottom of the fifth. Josh Moylan led off with a double to left, moved to third on a flyout, and then scored on Tomas Frick's sacrifice fly to center. That was all the offense either side could muster in a game dominated by pitching.

Renegades starter Ben Shields went three shutout innings before handing the ball to Hueston Morrill and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (4-2), who worked the final five innings to pick up the win. Rodriguez-Cruz struck out eight and scattered two hits to seal the one-run victory.

Rodriguez and Riemer had Greenville's only hits. Antonio Anderson reached base twice, via walk and hit-by-pitch, but the Drive hit into two double plays and left six men on base overall.

Greenville (32-29) will look to bounce back on Saturday night and retake the series lead. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. from Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 13, 2025

