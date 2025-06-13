Claws' Rally Falls Short; Aberdeen Tops Jersey Shore, 10-7, on Friday
June 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aberdeen jumped out to the lead and held off a BlueClaws rally late to top Jersey Shore 10-7 on Friday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.
Aberdeen jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning off Mavis Graves. Anderson De Los Santos came up with two on and one out and hit a two run double to open the scoring. He would later come home on a wild pitch to give the IronBirds a 3-0 lead.
Graves came out after 3.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts.
De Los Santos tripled in another run in the fifth on a fly ball lost in the lights. That was the only run charged to BlueClaws reliever Paxton Thompson, who went a season-long 2.2 innings and struck out three, which matched his season high.
The BlueClaws got two runs including one on an Eduardo Lopez RBI single in the sixth, but Aberdeen scored four runs in the seventh off Andrew Baker to blow the game open. The inning included RBI doubles from Austin Overn and Leandro Arias.
Aberdeen added two more in the eighth off Erubiel Armenta, both of whom reached based on walks. They scored on a fielder's choice RBI gorundout from Leandro Arias which also included a throwing error.
The BlueClaws rallied in the ninth, scoring four times. Kehden Hettiger's two run double cut the lead to 10-6 and Elio Prado singled in the next run. Eduardo Lopez, however, struck out to end the game.
Hettiger had two hits and three RBIs for Jersey Shore while Dylan Campbell had two hits.
De Los Santos had three hits and three RBIs for Aberdeen. The IronBirds starter, Cohen Achen, gave up one hit over 5.1 innings and earned the win.
BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves took the loss, allowing three runs in 3.1 innings of work.
The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Casey Steward starts for Jersey Shore.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
