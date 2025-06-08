DeMartini Homers Twice, Ware Delivers Winner in 10th on Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Carson DeMartini hit two home runs and the BlueClaws won a wild Sunday afternoon game, 12-10 at Bowling Green in 10 innings. Bryson Ware drove in the winning run in the top of the 10th and Andrew Baker got the last three outs to earn the win.

Jersey Shore (21-35) returns home winners of three straight games for the first time this season. Bowling Green (30-25) won the first three in the series, but the BlueClaws took the final three.

In the bottom of the ninth, Andrew Baker came on with a 10-9 lead. After a walk and an error, Bowling Green had runners on the corners. Baker struck out the next two batters. He then struck out Daniel Vellojin, but a wild pitch on strike three allowed the tying run to score. Baker then fanned Hunter Haas, his fourth strikeout of the inning, to end the ninth and force the 10th.

Baker became the fifth BlueClaw with four strikeouts in an inning, and first since Andrew Schutlz did it in 2022.

In the 10th, Bryson Ware had an RBI single and Zach Arnold an RBI double. Baker came back out for the bottom of the inning and got all three outs while stranding the ghost runner at second base.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the first inning on a solo home run from Carson DeMartini, the first of two for him in the game.

Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the first on a three run home run from Noah Myers off Jersey Shore starter Braydon Tucker. Jersey Shore then got back in the game on a pair of home runs - one by Zach Arnold, his third of the year, and one by Kehden Hettiger, his sixth.

DeMartini smashed his second home run of the game in the top of the fifth, a two run shot that put the BlueClaws up 5-3. Jersey Shore kept going, as Bryson Ware singled home two runs. Matt Higgins followed with a three run home run, his third with the BlueClaws and fifth of the game for Jersey Shore.

Bowling Green began to creep back in the game with two runs in the sixth off Cristhian Tortosa. Then in the seventh, Emilien Petre singled home one run, and Noah Myers singled home two off Paxton Thompson to cut the lead to 10-8. Thompson then balked in a run to cut the lead to 10-9. The BlueClaws then intentionally walked Ryan Cermak, and brought in Wesley Moore. Moore struck out Daniel Vellojin with two on base to end the inning.

Jersey Shore starter Braydon Tucker gave up three runs in five innings while striking out six.

Dylan Campbell, DeMartini, Hettiger, Ware, and Arnold all had two hits for the BlueClaws in the win. Campbell's hits were both doubles.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to start a six game series with Aberdeen (Orioles).







