Blue Rocks Battle Back, Stun Cyclones in 10, 5-4

June 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Brooklyn carried a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning and were one strike away from victory, but C Caleb Farmer delivered a game-tying two-run home run to left, and SS Marcus Brown provided the walk-off RBI single in the 10th, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks came from behind to stun the Cyclones, 5-4, on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.

In front by two in the bottom of the ninth, Brooklyn (39-18) was a strike away from closing out a win when RF Teo Banks drew a two-out walk to spark a rally for Wilmington (24-33). On a 3-1 pitch, Farmer uncorked a line drive that had just enough height to get over the left-field fence and into the Blue Rocks' bullpen for a game-tying home run. The 25-year-old's first homer of the season knotted the score at four.

Brooklyn advanced to automatic runner to third with one out in the top of the 10th, but a strikeout and a foul pop-up prevented the run from scoring.

In the bottom of the frame, the Blue Rocks walked it off. CF Sam Petersen was set to lead off the inning, but was immediately intentionally walked to set up a potential double play. That opportunity never came, as Brown slipped a 2-2 pitch through the infield and into center field for a base hit. 2B Armando Cruz - the automatic runner at second to start the frame - came around to score on the single to provide Wilmington with a 5-4 win.

It was a back-and-forth affair throughout the afternoon. The Cyclones snagged a 1-0 lead in the top of the third when 3B Jefrey De Los Santos singled, advanced to third on a fielder's choice throwing error, and scored on SS Marco Vargas' run-scoring knock to left.

The lead did not last, though. In the bottom of the third, Petersen reached with a two-out single and scooted to second on a walk to Brown. On a double-steal attempt, the throw down to second base squirted into center field, allowing each runner to advance an extra base, tying the game at one. C Caleb Lomavita followed with a sharp ground ball that ricocheted off the first baseman's head and into center field. The 2024 first-round pick's knock put Wilmington in front, 2-1.

In the sixth, Brooklyn bounced back. CF Carson Benge worked a walk to start the inning and moved over to third on Vargas' infield single, plus a throwing error. Following a strikeout and a steal of second, C Chris Suero carried a sacrifice fly to center to draw even. With a man at second and two out, Vargas broke to steal third. The throw down skidded into left field, allowing the 20-year-old to pop up and score the go-ahead run.

An inning later, the Cyclones added insurance. Brooklyn collected three-straight two-out hits with singles from De Los Santos and LF Troy Schreffler Jr. before Benge powered a run-producing ground-rule double to left-center field, stretching the lead to two, 4-2.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Sunday. The Cyclones' RHP Brendan Girton was charged with two runs (one earned) on two hits in 4.0 innings, walking three and striking out. RHP Andry Lara went 3.0 innings in his first minor league rehab start for Wilmington, allowing one unearned run on three hits, striking out a pair.

RHP Samuel Vasquez (1-1) earned his first win of the season for the Blue Rocks, tossing 2.0 frames of hitless and shutout relief. RHP R.J. Gordon (4-1) gave everything he had, but was saddled with his first defeat for Brooklyn. The 23-year-old allowed three runs (two earned) in 5.0-plus frames, walking three, and striking out four.

After Monday's off-day, the Cyclones will return home to open up a six-game homestand with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the lid-lifter. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.