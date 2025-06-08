Renegades Game Notes

June 8, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (34-21) at Aberdeen IronBirds (21-35)

LHP Griffin Herring (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs. RHP Eccel Correa (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

| Game 56 | Away Game 30 | Sunday, June 8, 2025 | Ripken Stadium | Aberdeen, Md. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

CRUNCH TIME: After a 3-2 loss on Saturday, the Renegades have taken three of the first five games this week in Aberdeen, looking for a series victory on Sunday. On Friday, they earned their first shutout since April 26th. The Renegades are now 34-21 (.618) in 2025. With 11 games remaining in the first half, Hudson Valley is now 4.5 games back of Brooklyn. With nine series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won five, split three, and lost one. Since July 2024, they have won eight series, split six, and lost only one.

ENEMY TURNED FRIEND: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was outstanding on Saturday night, tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and striking out nine. The seven innings were a career-high, and Rodriguez-Cruz became the second consecutive starter to go seven. The right-hander has struck out 19 combined batters in his last two outings. Rodriguez-Cruz now has four starts of nine or more strikeouts in 2025. His 2.95 ERA ranks fifth in the South Atlantic League.

OLD FRIEND: In a spot start, Bailey Dees returned to pitch for the first time as a Renegade since 2023, and was outstanding. The right-hander threw seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine. The nine punchouts came just one short of matching his career-high. Dees retired 19 of the last 20 batters he faced, not allowing a hit after the first inning.

HIT PARADE: Hudson Valley had their second consecutive offensive outburst on Thursday with 11 runs on 13 hits in a win over the IronBirds. In their first 53 games, the Renegades have 17 games of 10 or more hits and 11 games of 12 or more hits. They had 12 total games of 12+ hits all last season. They have also scored double-digit runs in nine contests already this season, after doing so on just 11 occasions in 2024.

THIS GUY IS GROSZ: Josh Grosz struggled early on Thursday, but settled in nicely to earn his fourth win of the season. He walked the first two batters he faced, but worked through five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out five. The right-hander has struck out at least five batters in eight of his nine starts this season. In his prior two starts, Grosz became the first Renegades starter to go seven innings in consecutive outings since Drew Thorpe did it in three straight starts in July 2023.

VANDY POWER: Bryce Cunningham made an impressive return from the injured list on Wednesday night, allowing just two hits and one walk in 4.2 scoreless innings. His ERA has dropped down to 1.93 in his pro debut season. The 2024 second-round pick has been charged with just four earned runs in his last 40.2 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA during that stretch.

UNDRAFTED STAR: Parks Harber is off to an incredible start with the Renegades after being called up from Tampa in late April. Harber has hit safely in 23 of his first 30 High-A games, hitting .325 with three homers, 24 RBIs and an .878 OPS. On Saturday, Harber was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Harber now has 11 multi-hit games at the High-A level this year. Since being signed by the Yankees last summer, Harber has slashed .304/.398/.493 with a .891 OPS in 73 professional games in the Yankees organization

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring had a strong High-A debut on Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits in six strong innings. The Yankees No. 25 prospect picked his fifth quality start of the season, continuing his stellar 2025. A 2024 6th round out of LSU, Herring has a 1.24 ERA this season across 50.2 innings.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. In 55 games, Hudson Valley starters have 336 punchouts in 285.2 innings, good for a 10.7 K/9 clip. Those 336 strikeouts are nine more than any other team in MiLB including AAA teams, despite AAA clubs playing six more games. The staff has also issued just 102 walks during that stretch, a BB/9 rate of 3.3.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 140-67. They outscored Aberdeen 10-0 in the middle innings on Thursday.

MONTHLY HONORS: It was announced on Thursday that Dillon Lewis was named the Florida State League Player of the Month for May. Called up to High-A on Tuesday, Lewis had a tremendous month of the Tarpons. He slashed .309/.381/.660 and led the league in runs (24), home runs (8), and RBIs (26), while being second in slugging percentage (.660) and OPS (1.041). On Thursday with the Renegades, Lewis went 2-for-5 with three runs scored, a triple, home run, and two RBIs. Lewis was a 13th round pick by the Yankees in 2024 out of Queens University.

WELCOME BACK: After a brief stint in Double-A Somerset earlier this month, Coby Morales has returned to the Renegades and immediately sparked their offense. He has now reached base safely in 29 of his last 32 High-A games, and is hitting .322 (28-for-87) with 16 RBIs and a .873 OPS over his last 20 contests. On Wednesday, Morales was 3-for-4 with a single, triple, and home run, falling just a double short of the cycle in an 8-1 victory. His 27 High-A RBIs rank third on the Renegades, behind Omar Martinez and Jackson Castillo.

SOCAL SOUTHPAW: Kyle Carr put together arguably his best start as a pro on Tuesday. He earned his first career quality start, allowing just two hits and one run across six innings while striking out seven. The Yankees No. 18 prospect didn't allow a baserunner after the second, retiring 14 in a row to finish his outing. He also threw just 72 pitches to get 18 outs. After not reaching six innings once in his previous 31 career starts, Carr has now thrown at least six frames in consecutive starts. Last Tuesday, despite allowing four runs, the left-hander threw a career-high 6.2 innings while inducing seven groundball outs.

WALK-OFF WINNERS: On Sunday, the Renegades earned their third walk-off win of the season in a 2-1 comeback victory over the Blue Rocks. Trailing 1-0 in the ninth, Hudson Valley tied it in the ninth on a wild pitch, and won it on a Jace Avina bases-loaded walk in the 10th. With the win the Renegades improved to 2-3 in extra inning contests this year, and 1-2 at Heritage Financial Park.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.44 ERA through 55 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MILB. The Renegades trail Erie (AA, DET) who leads the way with a 1.97 mark. Renegades relievers are holding opponents to a .190 opposing average, while striking out 225 batters in 195.2 innings. In the last nine games, the unit has thrown 31.2 innings and been charged with just four earned runs, good for a 1.15 ERA. On Thursday, Tony Rossi, Bryce Warrecker, and Hayden Merda combined for four hitless innings to finish the game.

BIRDLAND!: Hudson Valley continues their season series this week with the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium. The series marks the second time the Renegades have seen Aberdeen in the last four weeks. They then won't see the IronBirds again until mid-August. The two teams are facing off 18 times in 2025, after also seeing each other in 18 contests last season. In mid-May, the Renegades split a six-game set with the IronBirds. In 2024, Hudson Valley lost five of six to Aberdeen in Ripken Stadium in May.

FAN FAVORITE: Jace Avina has been a key piece offensively for the Renegades all season. He was on base three times on Sunday. In Wednesday's contest, Avina was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, a home run, and two RBIs. Through 40 games with Hudson Valley, Avina is slashing .289/.419/.474 with an .893 OPS and 21 RBIs. Despite missing time with injury, his 13 doubles are tied for the second-most in the South Atlantic League. His .419 on-base percentage ranks fifth in the SAL.







