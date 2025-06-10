Renegades Win Pitcher's Duel

June 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind great pitching on Tuesday, the Hudson Valley Renegades held on for a 2-1 victory over the Greenville Drive in the series opener at Heritage Financial Park.

Kyle Carr continued the best stretch of his career, throwing his second straight quality start and his third start of 6.0-or-more innings pitched. The southpaw matched his career-high of 6.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out five.

The Renegades took the lead in the first. A double by Parks Harber was followed by an RBI single from Coby Morales to make it 1-0 Hudson Valley. Morales has 28 RBIs this season, the third-most on the team.

In the second, Jose Colmenares singled to lead off the frame and came home on an RBI double by Alexander Vargas.

Freili Encarnacion got Greenville on the board with a solo home run, cutting the Renegades advantage to 2-1.

The 2-1 lead held up for Hudson Valley the rest of the way. In relief of Carr, Tony Rossi and Hueston Morrill combined for 2.1 scoreless innings to finish the game. Morrill earned his third save of 2025. With a scoreless inning, Rossi continued his scoreless streak to begin 2025, as he has yet to allow a run in 20.1 frames between Tampa and Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley will look for their second win of the series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. For station listings and to stream the game live, visit www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

RHP Josh Grosz (4-3, 3.83) gets the start for the Renegades, while RHP Max Carlson (3-1, 3.73) takes the mound for the Drive.

Wednesday's game is Pride Night. It is also We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network. Wine Wednesday is presented by Benmarl Winery, where Benmarl Wine drafts are just $5 at the Benmarl Wine Bar.

Renegades Record:

35-22







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.