Renegades Homestand Preview - June 10-15, 2025

June 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, return home on Tuesday, June 10 to begin a six-game series with the Greenville Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. It is the first regular season trip to the Hudson Valley for Greenville since the 2022 season, and its first trip overall since the 2023 South Atlantic League Championship Series.

Gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Season Ticket Members. Single-game tickets for this week's homestand begin at just $6 plus taxes and fees for select games.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Tuesday, June 10 - Everyone's Birthday - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

The homestand begins with Everyone's Birthday, where the Renegades will celebrate everyone's birthday at Heritage Financial Park. In addition to Baseball Bingo presented by People USA, Tuesday's game is also Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets, with the first 250 kids 12 & under receiving a voucher for a free hot dot, chips and fountain soda for free courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets.

Wednesday, June 11 - Pride Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network & Wine Wednesday presented by Benmarl Winery

We Care Wednesday Organization: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, a non-profit that provides guide dogs to people with vision loss free of charge.

Wine Wednesday Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar (located adjacent to third base breezeway)

A night celebrating pride at the ballpark.

Thursday, June 12 - Rise of the Cider Donuts - 6:35 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Happy Hour Thursday

Giveaway: Cider Donuts Replica jersey presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 fans

Happy Hour Thursday Specials: $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans until last call, 50% off 12 oz. Bud Light cans and 16 oz. Michelob Ultra drafts (at Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar) from gates open through 7 p.m., and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager 16 oz. drafts (at Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony) from gates open through 7 p.m.

The popular Cider Donuts alternate identity is back for 2025 as the Renegades transform into the Cider Donuts for the first time this season. The first 1,000 guests receive a Renegades Cider Donuts Replica jersey as part of the fifth Jersey Thursday of the season presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union.

Friday, June 13 - Dino Night - 7:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

The Renegades kick off the weekend with the sixth Fireworks Friday of the season at Heritage Financial Park. We return to a prehistoric time for a celebration of dinosaurs at the ballpark.

Saturday, June 14 - Renegades Dating Show - 5:05 p.m. first pitch

Day of the Week Promotion: Giveaway Saturday

Giveaway: Roc Riggio bobblehead presented by S.M.A.R.T. Local 38

Michelob Ultra Concert Series: Tilly Foster

The weekend continues on Saturday evening as the Renegades host their own Dating Show! The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Heritage Financial Park will receive a Roc Riggio bobblehead presented by S.M.A.R.T. Local 38. The seventh installment of the 2025 Michelob Ultra Concert Series sees Tilly Foster performing in The Valley adjacent to the Michelob Ultra Party Patio beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 15 - Father's Day - 2:05 p.m. first pitch

Alternate Identity: Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Bark in the Park, and Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP

The Renegades are celebrating dad with fun for the entire family, as they transform for the first time ever into the Hudson Valley Retrievers presented by the Brothers that just do Gutters.

The week wraps up on Sunday with another Sunday Family Funday. As with every Sunday home game at Heritage Financial Park, June 15 will be a Bark in the Park game, with fans encouraged to bring their dogs to the game, as well as featuring a postgame Kids (and Dogs) Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. Members of Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union receive a free ticket to every Sunday game as part of their membership, and will be allowed to line up first for Kids Run the Bases.

Membership in Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union is open to all kids 12 & under for only $40 (over $250 value in membership perks). To register your child, click here.

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.