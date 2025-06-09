Spartanburgers' Keith Jones II Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

June 9, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Minor League Baseball and the South Atlantic League have named Hub City Spartanburgers outfielder Keith Jones II as the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week of June 2-8. Jones is the first Hub City position player to win a SAL honor.

"Keith's consistency day in and day out has led him to where he is, and where he's going," said Drew Sannes, Spartanburgers' hitting coach. "There have been some small adjustments getting him back to who he knows he can be on a nightly basis, but the dedication to the work and the process really sets him apart."

Jones bashed four doubles and three home runs last series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. All three long balls came over the final four games of the series. In total, his seven extra-base hits were the most of any High-A hitter. The New Mexico State product played in all six games of the series and smashed nine hits on the way to a .409 batting average and a 1.500 OPS for the week.

"It's exciting when he steps to the plate because you know there's going to be a quality at bat that could end up changing the outcome of any game," said Sannes. "We're excited to see where his continued work leads him moving forward over the next few months."

Hub City's outfielder, the Rangers' ninth round pick in 2024, is the first Spartanburgers' position player to win a South Atlantic League award, and second 'Burger overall. Right-handed starter David Davalillo won Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of April 15-20 and was also awarded May Pitcher of the Month.

The Spartanburgers welcome the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Nationals' High-A affiliate, to Fifth Third Park for six games beginning June 10. Jones and the 'Burgers will grace the diamond at 6:35 p.m. ET Tuesday to begin the series.







