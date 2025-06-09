Rome Plunges to Three Games Under .500 with Sunday's Loss, Worst Mark of 2025

GREENVILLE, SC - Red-hot Greenville secures tenth win of two-week homestand, putting them within a half-game of first-place and lowering Rome to three games under .500.

Greenville threatened with two men on in the first and second innings, but Rome pitcher Cedric DeGrandpre was able to escape both jams without allowing any runs. Mac Guscette started the third inning with a single for the Emperors and moved into scoring position after a Joe Olsavsky walk. Like the Drive, Rome was unable to capitalize on this opportunity as Lizandro Espinoza struck out and Will Verdung lined out to end the inning.

After leaving four men on base in the first two innings, Greenville came out ready to score in the third. With no outs, a single, walk and single sequence loaded the bases for the Drive's hottest hitter, Nazzan Zanetello. Entering Sunday, Zanetello was hitting .417 with 3 home runs and 5 RBIs in the series. He added to both totals, plating Yophery Rodriguez and Nelly Taylor on a single to right field, putting the Drive ahead 2-0. The next batter, Miguel Bleis, was hit by a pitch loading the bases once again, this time for Brooks Brannon. Brannon reached on a fielder's choice while Antonio Anderson scored. Freili Encarnacion grounded into a double play a few pitches later, scoring Zanetello increasing the Drive's lead to 4 where it would stay.

In the top of the 4th, Justin Janas and Jace Grady both singled, putting two Emperors on for the second time in a row. Unfortunately for Rome, Mac Guscette was called out on strikes to end the opportunity.

It wasn't until the 6th inning that Rome would finally get on the scoreboard as E.J. Exposito hit a first pitch dinger to center field. It was Exposito's second home run in as many days and third in the series. It also tied him with Espinoza for most on the team at seven.

The Drive responded at their next opportunity with Brannon hitting a single off of Samuel Strickland. A subsequent double and sac fly added another tally to Greenville's total giving them their four-run lead back. With one man on, Franklin Arias hit a towering fly to right field for a two-run home run making the score 7-1 Greenville.

Will Verdung drew a one out walk in the 8th and moved to second following a single from Exposito. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position for Ambioris Tavarez who hit a sac fly to make the game 7-2. Janas flied out to end the scoring for Rome as they were retired in the 9th by Darvin Garcia.

Greenville is now tied with Hub City a half game back of first-place Bowling Green in the SAL South division and they are the hottest team in the SAL with a 10-2 record in their last 12 games.

With Sunday's loss, the Emperors move to 3.5 games back of first place with just nine games remaining in the first half of the season. Their next six games will be played against the Greensboro Grasshoppers starting June 10th at 7pm EDT.

