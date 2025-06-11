Janas' Homer Suffices for Seven Innings Until Bullpen Implosion

Rome Emperors first baseman Justin Janas

ROME, Ga - A fifth-inning, two-run homerun off the bat of Justin Janas put the Emperors in front, but Greensboro's three-run eighth and four-run ninth buried them in the end.

Starter Cory Wall and piggy backer Giomar Diaz worked three innings each, giving up a combined four hits and one earned run while striking out five. The one earned run, charged to Wall, came in the top of the third inning on a Duce Gourson bleeder to right field that brought home Jesus Castillo.

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, Will Verdung led off the inning with a single to left field and Justin Janas turned around Antwone Kelley's 1-2 pitch for his second home run at AdventHealth Stadium and third of the season. Janas is the first Emperor to log a second long ball at home this season. The only other Emperors to hit a home run at home this season are Patrick Clohisy, Jace Grady, and Joe Olsavsky.

With six outs to get in game one, the Emperors turned to Ryan Bourassa who entered the eighth inning with a 2.01 ERA. Pittsburgh's no.2 overall prospect, Konnor Griffin, led off the inning and stroked the second pitch of his at-bat against Bourassa down the left field line for a double and his first High-A base hit. Back-to-back walks then put two on for the cleanup hitter, Javier Rivas (Griffin was picked off second base). Rivas did not disappoint, blasting Bourassa's full count pitch over the left field wall, making it 4-2 Greensboro.

Following a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Logan Samuels was called upon in the ninth to get three more outs for the Emperors and he got his first two outs of the inning on four pitches. A walk to the nine-hole Castillo opened the door though for Griffin and the top of the 'Hoppers' lineup and they went on to register three, two-out base hits, including a two-run home run by Gourson, pulled over the right field wall to make it 8-2 Grasshoppers.

Of their eight runs scored Tuesday night, one could argue that six came to be thanks to a free pass. Bourassa took the loss, and offensively, Janas logged his second game with three or more hits this season. The Emperors are back in action Wednesday with a 7:00PM ET first pitch from AdventHealth Stadium.

