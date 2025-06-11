Spartanburgers Fall to Blue Rocks in Extras for Second Straight Night

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - The Spartanburgers and Blue Rocks needed extra innings for the second straight night. Just like Tuesday, Wilmington (26-33) pulled out a one-run victory, 6-5, over Hub City (30-28).

Cal Stark and Gleider Figuereo both mashed solo home runs. Figuereo became the first Spartanburger with double-digit home runs (10) on the season.

After a sluggish night for both sides at the plate on Tuesday, Hub City hopped on the board early on Wednesday. Keith Jones II and Stark both scorched RBI doubles in addition to a run-scoring groundout from Yeison Morrobel. Hub City took a 3-0 lead after the first frame.

Despite some traffic, Spartanburgers starter Aidan Curry managed to last two outs into the fourth inning without allowing a run. Wilmington got on the scoreboard in the fifth with back-to-back doubles from Cortland Lawson and Caleb Lomavita.

Stark responded in the sixth with a solo home run to retake a three-run lead. An out later, Wilmington starter Travis Sthele finished his night with his only strikeout. Hub City added on in the eighth when Figuereo left the yard to right.

Dylan MacLean took over in the sixth out of the bullpen for Hub City. After a leadoff base hit, MacLean set down the next nine batters he faced. Hub City held a 5-1 lead into the ninth. Five straight walks came back to bite the Spartanburgers. Wilmington scored four runs without a hit to tie the game. All Hub City mustered at the plate in the ninth off Yeuris Jimenez (W, 3-2) was a walk.

In the top of the 10th, Teo Banks led the inning off with a single to put runners at the corners. Josh Mollerus (L, 6-1) rolled a double play, but the automatic runner scored to give Wilmington its first lead of the night. Samuel Vasquez (S, 2) stranded a Hub City runner at second to finish off the win for the Blue Rocks in the bottom half.

After dropping the first two games of the series, Hub City sends RHP Kolton Curtis (2-1, 5.19 ERA) to start game three. Wilmington will start RHP Travis Sykora (1-0, 1.38 ERA). First pitch Thursday is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







