Bullpen Chucks 4.2 Scoreless; Reimer and Benge Collect Clutch RBI as Brooklyn Wins 15th Straight Home Game

June 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 4.2 scoreless innings from the bullpen, the Cyclones grabbed their 15th straight home win thanks to a 4-2 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday night. RHP Brian Metoyer, RHP Raimon Gomez, LHP Ryan Ammons and RHP Ben Simon permitted just one hit, while striking out seven and walking only two. Ammons collected the win, while Simon picked up his first save of his pro career.

Offensively, 1B Jacob Reimer and 2B Marco Vargas finished with multi-hit days, while SS Boston Baro drove in a pair.

The 'Clones the scoreboard after the two squads traded zeroes though the first two frames. After RHP Jean Pinto allowed a couple of walks to start the frame, Baro plated both DH Jefrey De Los Santos and LF Troy Schreffler with a two-run single.

Asheville responded with two more in the fifth off of RHP Noah Hall. 2B Drew Vogel led off the frame with a solo home run. After a couple of walks, C Garret Guillemette laced an RBI double to tie the game. Those would be the only runs surrendered by Hall, who took a no-decision over 4.1 innings of two-run ball on seven hits. He was replaced by Metoyer, who proceeded to get out of the jam with two in scoring position and only one out.

From there, it took until the home half of the eighth for anyone to score. After RF A.J. Ewing drew a one-out walk, Reimer launched an RBI triple to the gap in right center to give Brooklyn the lead, plating the speedy Ewing.

Then, on the very next pitch, Benge roped an RBI double to right field to push the Brooklyn cushion to two runs.

Simon slammed the door in the ninth, needing only 10 pitches to collect the final three outs.

Brooklyn's magic number shrinks to six games with the win. 2nd place Greensboro also emerged victorious, so the 'Clones lead in the North division remains 1.5 games with 7 contests remaining in the first half.

The Cyclones and Tourists return to action on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Nate Dohm (1-0, 2.51) takes the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by Asheville's RHP Bryce Mayer (1-2, 3.76). The contest will air on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.