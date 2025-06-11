Tourists Lose Fifth Straight

June 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, NY - Averaging less than three runs per game over the last five contests, the Asheville Tourists' bats were quiet on Wednesday night as the club fell 4-2 to the Brooklyn Cyclones at Maimonides Park.

After trailing 2-0, the Tourists (25-34) rallied in the fifth inning to tie the game with a Drew Vogle homer and Garret Guillemette RBI double.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Cyclones (41-18) delivered the deciding runs, scoring another pair.

With the loss, Asheville has fallen to a season worst nine games under .500.

Brett Gillis (L, 3-2) surrendered the final runs of the night. They were the only runs he gave up in four innings in relief.

Down two games to none in the series, Asheville looks to get back in the win column against Brooklyn with a 6:40 p.m. ET first pitch tomorrow.







