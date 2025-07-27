Gonzalez Walks off with Homer in Extras

July 27, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Concluding an eight-game homestand on Sunday at McCormick Field, the Asheville Tourists send the crowd home happy with an 8-5, extra-inning walk-off win against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Trailing 3-1 in the ninth, Alejandro Nunez doubled to keep the game alive and put runners on second and third. Although the next batter struck out, on the pitch, the ball went to the backstop. The pitcher never covered home, the catcher was slow to the ball, and the Tourists (41-53) scored both runners on base to tie the game.

In the 10th frame, Nick Swiney (W, 2-2) gave up two runs, one earned, as the Hot Rods (51-43) gained another edge.

With one more chance at the plate in the home half of the inning, Jack Blomgren singled in two runs to tie the game at five. Drew Vogel then walked, and Cristian Gonzalez blasted a two-out, three-run homer over the wall in center to win the game.

Asheville salvaged the series after losing the first four games to Bowling Green. The club is off tomorrow and carries back-to-back victories on the road to Hub City to face off against the Division leaders on Tuesday. First pitch of the week is at 6:35 p.m. ET.







