Campbell Shines Again as Claws Win 5th Straight

June 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Dylan Campbell hit a solo home run to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the BlueClaws a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen and their fifth straight win.

Jersey Shore (23-35) hadn't won more than two in a row before their current five game winning streak.

Campbell's home run came off Kyle Virbitsky (2-1) and was his seventh home run of the season.

Aberdeen took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Leandro Arias. Jersey Shore starter Alex McFarlane went four innings, and gave up one run on six hits.

The BlueClaws finally tied the game in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Campbell off starter Blake Money. Money, however, did not allow another run and pitched the first seven for the IronBirds.

Brandon Beckel threw three scoreless innings in relief for the BlueClaws. Augusto Calderon (3-0) threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win. Saul Teran threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first BlueClaws save.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.







