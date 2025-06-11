Campbell Shines Again as Claws Win 5th Straight
June 11, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Dylan Campbell hit a solo home run to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the BlueClaws a 2-1 victory over Aberdeen and their fifth straight win.
Jersey Shore (23-35) hadn't won more than two in a row before their current five game winning streak.
Campbell's home run came off Kyle Virbitsky (2-1) and was his seventh home run of the season.
Aberdeen took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Leandro Arias. Jersey Shore starter Alex McFarlane went four innings, and gave up one run on six hits.
The BlueClaws finally tied the game in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Campbell off starter Blake Money. Money, however, did not allow another run and pitched the first seven for the IronBirds.
Brandon Beckel threw three scoreless innings in relief for the BlueClaws. Augusto Calderon (3-0) threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win. Saul Teran threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first BlueClaws save.
The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Reese Dutton starts for Jersey Shore.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Spartanburgers Fall to Blue Rocks in Extras for Second Straight Night - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Bullpen Chucks 4.2 Scoreless; Reimer and Benge Collect Clutch RBI as Brooklyn Wins 15th Straight Home Game - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Haas Homers Twice, Hot Rods Throttle Dash 10-1 - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Greenville Comes back to Top Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Tourists Lose Fifth Straight - Asheville Tourists
- Campbell Shines Again as Claws Win 5th Straight - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Janas' Homer Suffices for Seven Innings Until Bullpen Implosion - Rome Emperors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jersey Shore BlueClaws Stories
- Campbell Shines Again as Claws Win 5th Straight
- Claws Pull Clear to Win 7-3, Fourth Straight Win
- DeMartini Homers Twice, Ware Delivers Winner in 10th on Sunday
- BlueClaws Sweep Saturday Pair at Bowling Green
- Ware's Big Night Ends with Hot Rods Walk-Off Home Run