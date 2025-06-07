BlueClaws Sweep Saturday Pair at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The BlueClaws swept a double-header in Bowling Green on Saturday, winning the first game 4-2 in eight innings and taking game two 7-2.

Jersey Shore (20-35) won back to back games after Bowling Green (30-25) had taken the first three games in their series.

Game One

Jersey Shore won the first game 4-2 in eight innings (one extra inning in the scheduled seven inning game).

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the eighth on an opposite field RBI ground rule double from Carson DeMartini. They added another run with two outs on a strikeout/wild pitch with two outs, which allowed DeMartini to score from third. Jaydenn Estanista got the last three outs to earn his fourth save.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the fourth inning to take the lead. Carson DeMartini doubled, moved up on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on a wild pitch.

Starter Mavis Graves came out after four hitless innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Reese Dutton then came on in the fifth for his BlueClaws debut after a promotion from Clearwater. He got the first two outs of the fifth but then gave up a home run to Carlos Colmenarez, his first of the season, that tied the game at 1.

The BlueClaws took the lead back in the top of the sixth on a bases loaded walk to Elio Prado. Bowling Green responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Daniel Velleojin off Dutton to tie the game.

Dutton earned the win in his BlueClaws debut.

Game Two

Jersey Shore got a sweep of the double-header with a 7-2 win in game two.

The teams exchanged second inning home runs. Luke Davis (2nd) went deep for the BlueClaws and Ryan Cermak (3rd) went deep for Bowling Green. The Hot Rods took the lead in the third on Cermak's RBI single.

The BlueClaws responded with four runs in the top of the fifth to re-take the lead. Eduardo Lopez walked with the bases loaded to tie the game before Bryson Ware hit a SAC fly to deep center to put the BlueClaws ahead 3-2. Elio Prado followed with a two run double to right-center to give Jersey Shore a 5-2 lead.

They added two more in the seventh on a home by Prado, his second home run with Jersey Shore.

Casey Steward (3-6) earned the win, allowing two runs in five innings. Brandon Beckel and Saul Teran each threw a scoreless inning in relief.

DeMartini had three hits and scored twice in the second game.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm.

