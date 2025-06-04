Campbell Homers But BlueClaws Fall 8-2 at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY - Dylan Campbell homered for the BlueClaws, but Bowling Green used two three run innings in an 8-2 win over Jersey Shore on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Adrian Santana's RBI single brought home Tyler Herron, who had tripled to start the inning. Noah Myers then doubled in Santana to put the Hot Rods up 2-0.

The BlueClaws responded in the fourth. Eduardo Lopez singled home Dylan Campbell, who had singled and stolen second base. It was Campbell's 12th stolen base of the season.

BlueClaws starter Aaron Combs (0-4) gave up two runs in 2.2 innings and took the loss.

Bowling Green tacked on three more in the fifth off Erubiel Armenta. Noah Myers and Ryan Cermak had RBI singles while Raudelis Martinez had a SAC fly. The Hot Rods scored three in the eight off Augusto Calderon to put the game away. Santana drove in one with a ground rule RBI double and Hunter Haas singled home two more.

Campbell homered for Jersey Shore in the sixth. It was his sixth home run of the season and the BlueClaws fourth solo home run in the series.

Andrew Baker got four outs for the BlueClaws without allowing a run. Saul Teran, named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May earlier on Wednesday, threw a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts in his BlueClaws debut.

Marcus Johnson (3-3) earned the win, allowing two runs in six innings of work.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:35 pm. RHP Estibenzon Jimenez starts for Jersey Shore.







