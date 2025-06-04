Grasshoppers Drop 4-1 Contest to Spartanburgers on Wednesday Afternoon

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers, 4-1, on Wednesday afternoon at First National Bank Field. With the loss, the Grasshoppers moved to 35-17 on the season while the Spartanburgers improved to 28-25. Hub City held a slight edge in hits, 6-4, as both teams committed one error.

Infielder Keiner Delgado paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-3 with a walk. Javier Rivas and Enmanuel Terrero each added a hit for Greensboro.

For the Spartanburgers, outfielder Yeison Morrobel led the way at the plate, finishing 2-4 with two RBI. Casey Cook, Anthony Gutierrez, Keith Jones II, and Cal Stark also contributed hits in the win.

Right-handed pitcher Antwone Kelly got the start for Greensboro, striking out seven over six innings while allowing three hits, one earned run, and one walk. He took the loss and moved to 1-1 on the season.

Aidan Curry took the mound for Hub City and delivered five strong innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out six. He earned the win and improved to 2-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Hub City Spartanburgers tomorrow, Thursday, June 4 at 6:30 PM. To purchase tickets to any Grasshoppers home game, visit gsohoppers.com or call 336-268-2255.







